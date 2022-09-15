Microsoft’s $69B Activision deal faces in-depth UK inquiry

LONDON (AP) — Microsoft’s $69 billion deal to buy video game company Activision Blizzard faces an in-depth antitrust investigation in Britain after the tech company refused to offer proposals to ease competition concerns. The U.K. competition watchdog said Thursday that it was referring the deal for more scrutiny. It said the deal “may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition” in the United Kingdom. The all-cash deal is set to be the largest in the history of the tech industry and is facing scrutiny from competition regulators worldwide. It would give Microsoft, maker of the Xbox console and gaming system, control of popular game franchises such as Call of Duty.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.