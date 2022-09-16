China’s Xi calls for effort to prevent ‘color revolutions’

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (AP) — A Russian state news agency says Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned his Central Asian neighbors against allowing outsiders to destabilize them with “color revolutions.” It’s a reference to protests that toppled unpopular regimes in the former Soviet Union and the Middle East. Xi’s comments at a security summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and leaders from Central Asia, India and Iran reflect official Chinese anxiety that Western support for pro-democracy and human rights activists is a plot to undermine authoritarian governments. The RIA Novosti agency quoted Xi as saying governments need to prevent attempts by “external forces to provoke a color revolution.” Xi was at a meeting of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

