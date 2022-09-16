Top China official wants high-tech cooperation with S. Korea
By HYUNG-JIN KIM
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — China’s top legislator has called for cooperation with South Korea in advanced technology and supply chains, as he met South Korean officials amid concerns that their moves to solidify a military alliance with Washington could hamper Seoul’s ties with Beijing. Li Zhanshu, one of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s closest confidants, made the comments after meeting with his South Korean counterpart. His comments are likely to reflect concerns in Beijing that its intensifying competition with the United States may lead to supply chain disruptions as some U.S. companies shift sourcing and production away from China.