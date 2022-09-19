Baltic nations close borders to Russians over Ukraine war

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have closed their borders to most Russians in response to the wide domestic support in Russia for the war in Ukraine. Under the coordinated travel ban, Russians wishing to travel to the Baltic countries and to Poland as tourists or for business, sports or cultural purposes will not be allowed in even if they hold valid visas for the European Union’s checks-free Schengen Area. The prime ministers of the four nations agreed this month to stop admitting Russian citizens, saying the move would protect the EU’s security. Lithuania’s prime minister said Monday that it’s “unacceptable that people who support the war can freely travel around the world.”

