How steep Fed rate hikes affect your finances

NEW YORK (AP) — Mortgage rates have jumped, home sales have slumped and credit cards and auto loans have gotten pricier. Savings rates are slightly juicier, though. Many economists say they fear that a recession is inevitable in the coming months. With it could come job losses that could cause hardship for households already hit worst by inflation. Even before the Federal Reserve acts again Wednesday to sharply raise its key short-term rate, its previous rate hikes are being felt by households across the economy.

