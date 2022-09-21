Oil leak from ship off Gibraltar affects fishing, beaches

MADRID (AP) — Gibraltar Port authorities say they are working to mitigate the impact of a new oil leak from a partly sunken ship in its bay area. Bad weekend weather triggered the leak, which is affecting fishing in both the British territory and in a town in nearby in Spain. The port authority said Wednesday that salvage teams have placed a boom around the ship to try contain the spill. Gibraltar said the 178-meter (584-foot), Tuvalu-registered OS 35 was carrying 250 tons of diesel when it collided with another vessel on Aug. 29. Most of the fuel was pumped out in the days after the collision.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.