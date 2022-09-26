Germany: Pressure drops in 2nd Russian gas pipeline

BERLIN (AP) — The German economy ministry says the Nord Stream 1 pipeline leading from Russia to Europe has reported a drop in pressure, only hours after a leak was reported in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea off Denmark. The ministry said in a statement late Monday that it was investigating this incident as well, but did not know the reason for the drop in pressure. Both pipelines carry natural gas from Russia to Europe. While the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has never operated, the Nord Stream 1 pipeline had been carrying gas to Germany until earlier this month, when Russian energy giant Gazprom cut off the supply, claiming there was a need for urgent maintenance work.

