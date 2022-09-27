Authorities seek cause of Russian gas pipeline leaks in sea

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Authorities are trying to determine the cause of mysterious leaks and pressure drops on natural gas pipelines running from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea. The problems affecting the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines come as a new pipeline meant to wean Poland and Europe off of Russian gas is to open Tuesday. Neither are bringing gas from Russia amid an energy standoff with Europe caused by the invasion of Ukraine. However, both were filled with natural gas. Officials said the leaks did not pose any threat to energy supplies given that Russian is not supplying gas through them, and experts said the environmental impact would be limited.

