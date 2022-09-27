Danish premier ‘cannot rule out’ sabotage to gas pipelines
By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA and JAN M. OLSEN
Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Danish prime minister said Tuesday that she “cannot rule out” sabotage after three leaks were detected on Russian natural gas pipelines running under the Baltic Sea to Europe. Mette Frederiksen spoke after simultaneous problems were reported with the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines. She spoke at the inauguration of a new pipeline with Norwegian gas meant to wean Poland and Europe off Russian supplies.