German population hits a record 84M due to Ukraine refugees

BERLIN (AP) — The influx of Ukrainian refugees to Germany has pushed the country’s population to a new all-time high of more than 84 million. The German Federal Statistical Office reported Tuesday that by the end of June the country’s population increased by 843,000 people, or 1.0%, compared to the end of 2021. In comparison, the population grew by only 82,000, or 0.1% in the entire year of 2021. Around 750,000 Ukrainian refugees came to Germany seeking a safety from the Russian invasion during the first half of 2022. Two out of three of them were female, the agency reported.

