Italy gets new tranche of EU funds as dust settles from vote
By NICOLE WINFIELD and COLLEEN BARRY
Associated Press
ROME (AP) — The European Commission has signed off on the next 21-billion-euro ($20.2 billion) tranche of Italy’s pandemic recovery funds. The move on Tuesday is a welcome infusion that comes amid questions about whether the euroskeptic party of Giorgia Meloni will be able to keep the funding coming. The Brothers of Italy won the most votes in Sunday’s general election. The outgoing government of Premier Mario Draghi secured the funds after having achieved 45 milestones. They included enacting reforms of public administration, education, and health care and investments in technology, research, tourism and culture. A first allotment of 21 billion euros was transferred to Italy in April.