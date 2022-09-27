Vote in Ukraine’s Russia-held areas stokes tension with West

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Voting has concluded in referendums expected to serve as a pretext for Moscow to annex Russian-held regions of Ukraine. Moscow-backed officials in the four occupied regions said polls closed Tuesday afternoon after five days of voting, and the counting of ballots had started. The preordained outcome of the Kremlin-orchestrated votes has heightened tension between Russia and the West. The annexation of Ukraine’s Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk regions could set the stage for a dangerous new phase of the war in Ukraine. The Kremlin’s spokesman said the changed status of the regions would bring consequences for protection of those areas.

By ADAM SCHRECK and JON GAMBRELL Associated Press

