Chinese maker announces 300 orders for new jetliner

BEIJING (AP) — A state-owned Chinese commercial jet manufacturer says it has secured orders for 300 of its first long-range jetliners from Chinese leasing companies. The Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China had been set up to try to compete with Boeing and Airbus. It announced the orders Thursday for the single-aisle C919 during the Zhuhai air show in southern China. COMAC also announced 30 orders for its shorter-range ARJ21 jet. The company was established in 2008 as part of government efforts to transform China into a creator of profitable technologies and reduce reliance on foreign products.

