General strike to disrupt services across Greece Wednesday

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A 24-hour general strike called by Greece’s private and public sector unions is set to shut down most services around the country Wednesday. Late Tuesday, aviation authorities announced that air traffic controllers and civil aviation workers would not join in the strike after all. That means domestic and international flight cancellations and schedule changes announced by Greece’s main airlines for Wednesday will be readjusted, with many flights taking place. Greek unions are demanding lower taxes and an increase to the minimum wage, which currently stands at just over 700 euros (dollars) per month for salaried workers.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.