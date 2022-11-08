Hacker publishes Australian health insurer’s customer data

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Client data of Australia’s largest health insurance company has been published by an extortionist following through on a threat to do so. The client data made public Wednesday from the Medibank company includes details of customers’ medical procedures. Medibank had announced Monday that it would refuse to pay a ransom to protect the personal records of almost 10 million current and former customers. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who is a Medibank customer and has had personal data stolen, had welcomed the company’s refusal to pay the hacker to have the records returned.

