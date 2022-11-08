Kenya Airways pilots’ strike set to end after 4 days

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Pilots working for Kenya’s national airline are set to resume work on Wednesday after a court ordered them to end their four-day strike. The court on Tuesday also ordered Kenya Airways not to intimidate pilots who participated in the strike called by their union following the failure to resolve a dispute over a retirement savings fund. The airline had threatened disciplinary action against striking pilots and even advertised vacancies. The airline estimated daily losses to be $2.4 million.

