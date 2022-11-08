‘Magic mushrooms’ vote too early to call in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — A vote to determine whether Colorado will become the second state, after Oregon, to create a legalized system for the use of psychedelic mushrooms is too early to call. A ballot measure would decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for those 21 and older and create state-regulated “healing centers” where participants can experience the drug under the supervision of a licensed “facilitator.” It also would allow an advisory board to eventually add other plant-based psychedelic drugs to the program. Supporters say psychedelics can treat depression, PTSD, anxiety, addiction and other conditions. Critics argue decriminalization will jeopardize public safety.

