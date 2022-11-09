Inflation strikes disrupt trains, flights in Greece, Belgium

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Thousands of protesters have marched through the streets of Athens and the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki as workers walked off the job for a 24-hour general strike against price hikes. The strike disrupted services nationwide, with ferries docked in port, state-run schools shut, public hospitals running with reduced staff and most public transport grinding to a standstill. Brief clashes broke out between protesters and riot police, who responded to Molotov cocktails and rocks with tear gas and stun grenades. A strike across Belgium on Wednesday also disrupted flights, traffic and rail services. Europe has faced a series of protests and strikes over the soaring cost of living as Russia’s war in Ukraine has driven up energy and food prices.

