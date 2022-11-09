Swedish reactor unexpectedly shuts down after turbine fault

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A reactor at a nuclear plant in southern Sweden has unexpectedly shut down after suffering a fault in its turbine. A plant spokesperson told Swedish broadcaster SVT that the reactor at Oskarshamn has been disconnected from the power grid and troubleshooting is in progress. Sweden has a total of six active reactors at three plants: three at Forsmark north of Stockholm, two at Ringhals and one at Oskarshamn. The latter site initially had three reactors but two were permanently shut down. The remaining one normally has an output of 1,400 megawatts.

