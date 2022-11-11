China eases some quarantine for travelers even as cases rise
BEIJING (AP) — Travelers arriving in China will spend less time in quarantine under changes to sweeping anti-virus controls announced Friday to reduce disruptions to the economy and society. The announcement came as a surge in COVID-19 cases prompted Beijing to close parks and impose other restrictions. The country reported more than 10,000 new cases, and more than 5 million people were confined to their homes in the southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou and the western megacity of Chongqing. Most of Beijing’s 21 million people are undergoing near-daily testing.