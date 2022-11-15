Total to launch sea exploration after Lebanon-Israel deal

BEIRUT (AP) — French oil giant Total says it will soon launch exploration activities in search for gas in the Mediterranean Sea off Lebanon’s coast, following last month’s Lebanon-Israel maritime deal. TotalEnergies said in a statement on Tuesday that along with its partner, Italy’s ENI, they have signed on with Israel a Framework Agreement to implement the U.S.-mediated agreement. The deal envisages that the disputed waters would be divided along a line straddling the “Qana” natural gas field. Total says gas production would be based on the Lebanese side, but Israel would be compensated for gas extracted from its side of the line.

