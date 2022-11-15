US, China climate envoys meet at COP27 summit in Egypt

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry has met with his Chinese counterpart at annual United Nations climate talks in Egypt. It’s the latest sign of improving relations between the world’s top two polluters. Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed a day earlier to resume climate change talks with the United States, which he had put on hold three months earlier in retaliation for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. The meeting comes as developing nations are expressing greater anger and impatience with richer, industrialized nations, saying they are not taking enough action to cut back their emissions or provide help to poorer nations bearing the brunt of disasters rooted in climate change.

By FRANK JORDANS, KELVIN CHAN and SETH BORENSTEIN Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.