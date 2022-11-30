China’s Xi discusses trade, Russia, Taiwan with EU’s Michel

BEIJING (AP) — China says president and ruling Communist Party leader Xi Jinping is holding talks with visiting European Council President Charles Michel in Beijing. The two trading giants are experiencing frictions over trade, Russia and Taiwan. The official Xinhua News Agency gave no details about the discussions Thursday. However, EU officials say the one-day visit is devoted to seeking a balance between the EU’s wish for more exports to China and the need to be firm with Beijing in the defense of democracy and fundamental freedoms. As China increased its global clout in recent years, the EU has increasingly come to see the nation as a strategic rival.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.