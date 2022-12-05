Amnesty International Canada says it was hacked by Beijing
By ROB GILLIES
Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian branch of Amnesty International says it was the target of a cyberattack sponsored by China. The human rights organization says it first detected the breach Oct. 5 and hired forensic investigators and cyber security experts to investigate. It says cybersecurity firm Secureworks said there was no attempt to monetize the access and the nature of the searches means the group behind the attack was likely “sponsored or tasked by the Chinese state.” The searches in their systems were specifically and solely related to China and Hong Kong, as well as a few prominent Chinese activists.