Robinhood takes on retirement in search for more growth

NEW YORK (AP) — After blazing onto Wall Street by making trading fun for its customers, Robinhood is now setting its sights on a more staid corner of the industry: saving for retirement. The company on Tuesday is opening up signups for a retirement program, where customers can sock savings into an Individual Retirement Account, something better known as an IRA. It’s the first such effort for Robinhood, which is trying to recapture some of its formerly high-flying growth that fell off as painful downturns made day-trading of stocks and crypto much less fun.

