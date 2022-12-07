Cyberattack on top Indian hospital highlights security risk

NEW DELHI (AP) — The leading hospital in India’s capital is limping back to normalcy after a cyberattack crippled its operations for nearly two weeks. Online registration of patients has resumed after the hospital was able to access its server and recover lost data. The hospital worked with federal authorities to restore the system and strengthen its defenses. It’s unclear who conducted the Nov. 23 attack on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences or where it originated. The attack was followed by a series of failed attempts to hack India’s top medical research organization, the Indian Council of Medical Research. This raised further concerns about the vulnerability of India’s health system to attacks at a time when the government is pushing hospitals to digitize their records.

