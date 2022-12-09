Skip to Content
Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle is stepping down

By HILLEL ITALIE
AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The CEO of Penguin Random House, the world’s largest trade publisher, is stepping down. Markus Dohle’s decision is effective at the end of the year. It comes just weeks after a federal judge blocked the company’s attempt to buy rival Simon & Schuster. Dohle is also leaving his seat on the Bertelsmann executive board. The Bertelsmann announcement said his departure was made at “his own request and on the best of mutual terms.” Dohle will be succeeded, on an interim basis, by Nihar Malaviya, 48, currently president and COO of Penguin Random House.

