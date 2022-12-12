Bad weather delays fuel from reaching busy Florida airport

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Airplanes flying into Orlando International Airport on Monday were encouraged to top off at airports they were coming from after recent bad weather prevented the delivery of reserve jet fuel. Those delays have prompted fears that visitors could face delays. Airport officials on Monday said there have not been any major interruptions. Airport officials said that storms along the Gulf Coast had prevented the fuel delivery over the weekend. The inclement weather has since lifted, allowing the ships to depart. With 40.3 million passengers last year, Orlando International Airport was the busiest airport in Florida and the seventh-busiest in the U.S.

