US partnership wins $760M power plant deal in Guyana

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — After Chinese state firms won a string of large state contracts in Guyana, an American company has sealed a $760 million deal to build two plants for using natural gas from offshore oil fields to produce electricity. Houston-based Lindsayca and CH-4 of Puerto Rico are partnering to construct a 300-megawatt power plant on Guyana’s west coast and a plant to provide it with gas now being mostly burned off by a consortium led by ExxonMobil developing commercial quantities of oil and gas found in 2015. Once the plants are completed over the next two years, much of the gas from at least three oilfields scheduled to be in operation would be piped ashore to be converted to electricity.

