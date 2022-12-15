$698M deal to end Monsanto PCB pollution lawsuit in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s attorney general says Bayer has agreed to pay $698 million to end a lawsuit over PCB pollution associated with products made by Monsanto, the agriculture giant it now owns. Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said Thursday that the settlement amount is the largest environmental damage recovery in Oregon’s history and “magnitudes larger” than any other state settlement over PCB contamination by Monsanto. The settlement stems from a lawsuit filed by Oregon in 2018. Bayer says the settlement fully resolves Oregon’s claims and releases the company from future liability. The company says the agreement contains no admission of liability or wrongdoing.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.