ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — In a story published Dec. 15, 2022, about a ban on the sale of cats, dogs and rabbits in New York’s pet stores, The Associated Press erroneously reported that breeders would be prohibited from selling more than nine animals a year. The law defined a “pet dealer” as a person who sells more than nine animals per year for profit. It didn’t limit the number of animal sales.

