Manchin bid to speed energy permits to reemerge in 2023
By MATTHEW DALY
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A push by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin to speed permits for natural gas pipelines and other energy projects has failed in the current Congress, but could come back as soon as next month. The Senate rejected the permitting proposal Thursday night, ending a months-long effort by Manchin. The 47-47 vote was far short of the 60 votes Manchin needed to attach it to a defense policy bill Congress sent to President Joe Biden. Ten Democrats voted against the plan. Manchin, a conservative Democrat who chairs the Senate Energy Committee, vowed to continue to push for faster permits. Republicans are likely to take up the issue as they retake House control.