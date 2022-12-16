Q&A: Bethenny Frankel on giving advice on all platforms

NEW YORK (AP) — Bethenny Frankel has never been shy about offering her opinion, but lately giving advice has become her business. The reality TV star and producer, entrepreneur, and bestselling author has a new CNBC show, “Money Court,” where she and co-host Kevin O’Leary hear business dilemmas and come up with solutions. They address disputes or problems in small businesses, including pricing strategies, work culture issues, and ways to expand. Frankel has also recently built a large following on her Instagram feed for her brutally honest posts about food and beauty products. Frankel may be best known for starring in the Bravo reality series “Real Housewives of New York City.”

