Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to visit sub-Saharan Africa

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel in January to South Africa, Zambia, and Senegal. The trip is the first of a string of Biden administration official visits to sub-Saharan Africa next year. The world’s second-largest continent is crucial to the global economy due to its rapidly growing population and significant natural resources. The U.S. is trying to respond to China’s deepening economic entrenchment in African nations as it surpasses the U.S. in trade with Africa. Yellen has spoken at length publicly about China’s financing practices on the continent, calling them “economic practices that have disadvantaged all of us.”

