Not just for kids: Toymakers aim more products at grown-ups

NEW YORK (AP) — Long before the pandemic, many adults turned to toys from Legos to collectible items to tap into their inner childhood for comfort. But all the stresses from the health crisis, which forced many people to isolate for months, accelerated the trend, Industry experts and toy makers from Mattel’s American Girl and Build-a-Bear see the behavior as long-lasting and are creating new products, services and websites aimed for the adult audience. Starting early this year, Mattel’s American Girl Cafe added more more adult fare like beet and goat cheese salads and cocktails like apple spritzes and Bloody Mary’s. Last year, Build-a-Bear launched a site called Bear Cave aimed at the 18-year-old and older.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.