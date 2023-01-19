FBI chief says he’s ‘deeply concerned’ by China’s AI program
By ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director Christopher Wray says he’s “deeply concerned” about the Chinese government’s artificial intelligence program, asserting that it was “not constrained by the rule of law.” Speaking Thursday during a panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Wray said Beijing’s AI ambitions were “built on top of massive troves of intellectual property and sensitive data that they’ve stolen over the years.” A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment. Beijing has repeatedly accused Washington of fearmongering and attacked U.S. intelligence for its assessments of China.