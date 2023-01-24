Biden meets with Democratic leaders as debt showdown looms

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has hosted the Democratic congressional leaders at the White House. The Tuesday afternoon meeting came as Democrats are staring down a debt ceiling crisis and running up against a new House Republican majority eager for confrontation. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats are united in working to raise the debt ceiling, fending off Republican demands for spending cuts. Senate Republicans are happy to leave negotiations to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The White House has not yet invited McCarthy for a meeting. McCarthy called Biden’s approach “disappointing.”

By LISA MASCARO and SEUNG MIN KIM Associated Press

