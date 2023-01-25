Boeing loses $663 million in 4Q despite higher revenue

Boeing is reporting a loss of $663 million in the fourth quarter. Revenue is up, but so are production costs as Boeing struggles with supply-chain problems. Boeing reported fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, and it was another disappointing quarter for the aerospace giant. The loss is a surprise to analysts, who were expecting Boeing to earn 20 cents per share. Revenue is up 35% to just under $20 billion in the quarter, but production costs are also up, and Boeing says it’s spending more on research and development.

