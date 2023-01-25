Users of pilot-alert system that failed report new delays

WASHINGTON (AP) — A system that sends alerts to pilots, and broke down earlier this month, is causing delays for some users again. But federal officials say this time it’s not affecting any flights. The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday that that the system was online and operational, but some users were reporting slower response times due to high demand. The system generates NOTAMs — notices to air missions – that pilots are required to check before taking office. Earlier this month, 11,000 flights were delayed after contractors accidentally deleted files from the main NOTAM database and a backup.

