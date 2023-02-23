Could Nigeria’s cash shortage hurt the presidential vote?

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Voters in Nigeria are electing a new leader Saturday, with 18 candidates vying to lead a country facing a series of struggles — the newest and most pressing being a shortage of cash. Three front-runners have emerged to replace President Muhammadu Buhari after his final term ends, and all have promised to fix Nigeria’s woes. But a shortage in the supply of cash is threatening to dampen voter turnout and interfere with independent groups’ ability to oversee the race. Some groups say they can’t deploy their staffers because they can’t pay them with cash. With less oversight, there could be contested results. The crisis also has decreased interest in the election, dampening hopes of increased voter participation.

