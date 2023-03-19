Gunmen kill 9 Chinese at mine in Central African Republic
By JEAN-FERNAND KOENA and KRISTA LARSON
Associated Press
BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — A local official in Central African Republic says nine Chinese nationals have been killed in attack at a gold mining site. The ambush on Sunday took place near the town of Bambari at the Chimbolo mine. The mayor of nearby Bambari said the gunmen attacked around 5 a.m. and overpowered the site’s security guards. There was no immediate claim of responsibility but suspicion fell on the Coalition of Patriots for Change which is active in the area. But a spokesman for the CPC instead blamed Russian mercenaries for the attack. He accused the Wagner Group without providing evidence of trying to scare Chinese companies away from the area.