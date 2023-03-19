Long-serving Montenegro president to face newcomer in runoff

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Early projections after Sunday’s presidential election in Montenegro suggest that the long-serving Montenegrin incumbent will face a political newcomer in a runoff presidential election next month. None of the contenders garnered enough support in the first round of voting on Sunday for an outright victory. The projections released by the usually reliable Center for Monitoring and Research showed that 61-year-old incumbent Milo Đukanović will face 37-year-old economist Jakov Milatović on April 2. The election was held amid political turmoil and uncertainty over whether the small NATO member state in the Balkans will unblock its bid to join the European Union or instead seek to improve ties with Serbia and Russia.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.