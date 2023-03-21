French protests drag on after Macron’s pension plan push

PARIS (AP) — French garbage collectors, refinery workers and others are striking again. They are angry about President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to force the divisive bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 through without a parliamentary vote. Paris police said Tuesday that 234 people were arrested overnight in the capital mostly for setting fire to garbage in the streets. Protests were held in cities around France. Some of them degenerated late Monday into violent incidents. Macron has set a series of political meetings that day with the prime minister, parliamentary leaders and lawmakers from his centrist alliance. The president will speak Wednesday on national television.

By SYLVIE CORBET The Associated Press

