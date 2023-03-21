Opposition files petition against Nigerian election result

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s opposition has filed a petition in court against the ruling party’s victory in the West African nation’s presidential election. Peter Obi was the third-place finisher and a candidate of the Labour Party. Obi filed the petition in Nigeria’s capital to seeking the disqualification of the ruling party’s Bola Tinubu and his declaration instead as the winner of the election. A spokesman for Obi’s Labour Party said they will seek to prove in court that Obi won the highest number of votes in the election. The Associated Press saw the court documents on Tuesday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.