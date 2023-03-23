New Starbucks CEO plans to work in stores monthly

Starbucks’ new CEO says he plans to work a half-day shift once a month in one of the company’s stores. Laxman Narasimhan says it will help him stay close to the company’s culture. Narasimhan took the reins as CEO earlier this week. He said in a letter to Starbucks’ employees Thursday that he also expects the company’s leadership team to be engaged in stores. Narasimhan led the company’s virtual annual meeting Thursday, the day after a strike by union supporters at more than 100 U.S. Starbucks stores. Like his predecessors, Narasimhan said Starbucks believes the company functions better without a union.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.