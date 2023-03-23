New Starbucks CEO plans to work in stores monthly
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
AP Business Writer
Starbucks’ new CEO says he plans to work a half-day shift once a month in one of the company’s stores. Laxman Narasimhan says it will help him stay close to the company’s culture. Narasimhan took the reins as CEO earlier this week. He said in a letter to Starbucks’ employees Thursday that he also expects the company’s leadership team to be engaged in stores. Narasimhan led the company’s virtual annual meeting Thursday, the day after a strike by union supporters at more than 100 U.S. Starbucks stores. Like his predecessors, Narasimhan said Starbucks believes the company functions better without a union.