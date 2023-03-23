Norfolk Southern won’t push for one-person train crews

Railroad Norfolk Southern is backing away from its push to reduce its train crews down to one person. The company made the announcement Thursday in a joint statement with the nation’s largest rail union. The two sides say they will instead focus on quality of life issues for employees during their ongoing contract talks. Railroad safety, including staffing levels, has come under scrutiny since a fiery train derailment in early February led to the evacuation of roughly half of the town of East Palestine, Ohio. Bipartisan legislation introduced in Congress following the derailment would require train crews to continue to have two people.

