Regulus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $28.3 million, or $1.86 per share.

