Scotland’s Sturgeon exits with pride, brickbats from critics

LONDON (AP) — First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has addressed lawmakers for the last time as Scottish leader. She expressed pride in her government’s achievements to lessen poverty and inequality. But she failed in her quest to make Scotland an independent country. Sturgeon faced strong criticism from opponents in her 286th and final First Minister’s Questions session in the Scottish parliament on Thursday. Opposition leaders slammed her for Scotland’s long health care waiting times, homelessness problem and high drug death toll. Sturgeon said she had “made my fair share of mistakes” but was proud of what she had achieved. The winner of a Scottish National Party contest to replace her will be announced on Monday.

