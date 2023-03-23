UK central bank hikes rates like Fed amid financial turmoil

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England has focused on fighting inflation with an 11th consecutive interest rate increase despite concerns about the economic fallout from troubles in the global financial system. Britain’s central bank boosted its key rate by a quarter-percentage point to 4.25% on Thursday. It’s a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve approved a similar move to tame inflation that’s crimping household budgets and slowing economic growth. Numbers released Wednesday showed U.K. inflation accelerated to 10.4% in February, driven by the cost of food, clothing and dining out. Before that, many analysts had expected the Bank of England to keep rates on hold following the collapse of two U.S. banks and the ensuing turmoil at Switzerland’s Credit Suisse.

