Ukraine president visits front-line areas as new phase nears

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president has made his third visit in two days to areas that have felt the brunt of Russia’s invasion. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a trip on Thursday to the southern Kherson region which was mostly retaken from the Kremlin’s forces. It came as a senior Kyiv commander hinted that a brewing Ukrainian counteroffensive could come “very soon.” Zelenskyy visited Kharkiv on Wednesday. Kharkiv is the country’s second-largest city in northeastern Ukraine. It was recaptured from the Russians last September as part of the same monthslong counteroffensive that won back most of Kherson. Zelenskyy met with troops Wednesday in the eastern Donetsk region. He gave state awards to the defenders of Bakhmut. The wrecked city is now a symbol of Ukraine’s dogged resistance.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.